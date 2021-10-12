Japan's ruling party to unveil platform for October election

World+Biz

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

Japan's ruling party to unveil platform for October election

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 10:16 am
Japan&#039;s ruling party to unveil platform for October election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is due to unveil a platform on Tuesday for an October 31 general election, with an expected focus on tough measures to end the coronavirus pandemic and a boost for defence spending.

The party's leader, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, enjoys a reasonable level of public support a week into the job, polls show, boding well for his goal of maintaining a lower house majority for the LDP and its Komeito party coalition partner.

Kishida, a former foreign minister seen as a safe if lacklustre pair of hands, has a 49% approval rating, according to poll published by state-run broadcaster NHK late on Monday.

That is lower than the approval enjoyed by some predecessors at the beginning of their tenures but support for Kishida's government was higher than the most recent ratings for that of his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga.

Suga grew deeply unpopular as he struggled to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections and stepped down last month after only a year in office.

Kishida can take more cheer from a Sankei newspaper survey published on Monday that showed 63% of respondents supported his administration, with many voters saying there was no better person than him for the job of prime minister.

The poll showed a solid 45% rate of voter support for the LDP, with backing for opposition parties hovering around the single digits.

Voters in the general election will expect to see plans for decisive action to bring an end to the pandemic and rebuild a weak economy.

Fortunately for Kishida, the coronavirus situation has improved, with the smallest number of new cases on Monday since the middle of last year.

But Kishida is taking nothing for granted and told parliament on Tuesday the government would plan for a worst-case coronavirus scenario by securing more health resources and expanding testing.

He reiterated his vision of realizing a "new capitalism" that focuses on economic growth and redistribution of wealth.

In his debut in parliament on Monday, Kishida defended his pro-nuclear energy policies.

Top News

Japan / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

18h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

18h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

18h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case