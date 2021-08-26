Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29

World+Biz

Reuters
26 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:06 am

Related News

Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29

LDP members of parliament and grassroots party members will vote in the leadership poll

Reuters
26 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:06 am
Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan&#039;s response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2021.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2021.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold an election to pick its president on Sept. 29, party officials said on Thursday, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga all but certain to face a challenge for the post.

Suga took office last September after Shinzo Abe quit citing ill health, and his term expires at the end of next month. The premier's ratings have fallen below 30% as Japan battles its worst wave of Covid-19 infections, and some in the party want to replace him before a general election expected in October or later.

LDP members of parliament and grassroots party members will vote in the leadership poll, the officials said.

Top News

Japan / LDP / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 