Japan's Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election

World+Biz

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Japan's Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:38 pm
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister&#039;s official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.

"It's not on my mind now," Kishida told parliament, when asked about the chance of dissolving parliament and calling a snap election in the near term.

"The only thing I can say is that I will face challenges that cannot be put off, and fulfill my responsibility of explaining my decisions to the public," he said.

Kishida's cabinet has seen public approval ratings rebound after several diplomatic successes, such as mending strained relations with South Korea and the premier's surprise meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Having successfully steered next year's state budget through parliament, Kishida is facing calls from within his administration to call an early election, the Asahi and Nikkei newspapers reported on Wednesday.

"When diplomatic efforts are pushing up (approval ratings) so much, not calling (a snap election) isn't an option," a ruling party executive was quoted as saying by the Asahi.

The next national election is not until 2025, unless Kishida calls a snap election. By scoring a victory in a snap election, Kishida can heighten the chance of being re-elected in the ruling party's leadership race in September 2024, analysts say.

The timing, however, is complicated by Japan's crowded political calendar with a flurry of municipal and local elections scheduled next month.

Japan will also host a summit of Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations in May, where Kishida hopes to showcase the group's unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last December, Kishida floated the possibility of calling a snap election before a tax increase aimed at funding the country's defence budget comes into place "sometime after 2024".

But he has stayed mum on when he could dissolve parliament, and how the government plans to fund its plan to boost defence spending, leaving markets guessing how soon he could call a snap election.

Top News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida / Snap election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

5h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

6h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

7h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

31m | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

2h | TBS World
5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

6h | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year