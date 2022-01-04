Japanese PM cancels plan to visit US, Australia amid Covid-19 concern

World+Biz

Xinhua
04 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:36 pm

Related News

Japanese PM cancels plan to visit US, Australia amid Covid-19 concern

The Japanese prime minister, in addition, said he will not travel overseas before the regular Diet session

Xinhua
04 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:36 pm
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister&#039;s official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he will abandon provisional plans to visit the United States and Australia for summit talks prior to the start of a regular Diet session here in mid-January.

Kishida said that in the year ahead he had been hoping to enhance diplomatic talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Japanese prime minister, in addition, said he will not travel overseas before the regular Diet session, but will stay in Japan to oversee the government's measures to tackle a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases here, particularly the local transmission of the Omicron variant of the virus, Kishida also said Tuesday a decision as to whether to apply more stringent border controls on entry to Japan would be decided next week.

Top News

Japan / PM / US / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report