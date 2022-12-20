Biden weighs visit to Japan's Nagasaki during G-7 summit in May

World+Biz

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

Biden weighs visit to Japan's Nagasaki during G-7 summit in May

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:27 pm
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to the Japanese city of Nagasaki with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a G-7 summit visit next year, media reported on Tuesday.

Kishida will host G7 leaders in the city of Hiroshima for a summit in May that is expected to focus on threats posed by nuclear weapons.

The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on 6 August, 1945, during World War Two. It dropped one on Nagasaki three days later.

In 2016, then US President Barack Obama became the first incumbent US president to visit Hiroshima. No sitting US president has ever visited Nagasaki.

Both the US and Japanese governments have come up with a proposal for a Nagasaki visit, the Nikkei newspaper reported, adding that the United States had approached Japan with the plan. Kyodo News first reported the plan.

The White House and Japanese government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Japan will use its turn next year in a leadership role at the Group of Seven and elsewhere to press Russia to halt its war in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a Reuters NEXT conference this month.

Top News

President Joe Biden / Nagasaki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

6h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

50m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

30m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan