Japan to unveil record $864 billion budget driven by military costs

World+Biz

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:11 am

Related News

Japan to unveil record $864 billion budget driven by military costs

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:11 am
FILE PHOTO: Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today’s World crisis. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today’s World crisis. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

Japan is set to unveil on Friday a record $864 billion budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population, according to a final draft reviewed by Reuters.

The draft budget - to be endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet along with government bond issuance plan - points to a narrow path for the government to achieve its fiscal target as it tries to pull the world's No.3 economy out of the Covid-induced doldrums.

Tokyo aims to achieve a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The budget's size at 114.4 trillion yen marks a big jump from the current fiscal year's initial figures at 107.6 trillion yen. The spending will be funded by a large amount of bond sales, with the bond dependency ratio of 31.1% underscoring the fiscal constraints faced by the government.

Defence accounts for the bulk of the increase in fiscal 2023 budget as Kishida sets his sights on doubling Japan's annual defence spending to 2% of GDP within five years to deal with an ever-assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

For fiscal 2023, the defence spending amounts to 6.8 trillion yen, up 1.4 trillion yen from this year. The government would also set aside 3.4 trillion yen to help finance its five-year defence build-up plan.

The need to boost Japan's military spending comes at a time of intensifying economic challenges as the Ukraine war, soaring inflation and rising rates worldwide push the global economy to the brink of recession.

All of this means a longer road to reducing Japan's public debt that tops 2.5 times of the size of its economy.

On the brighter side, tax revenue is seen hitting a record 69.4 trillion thanks in part to recovery in corporate profits, allowing the government to reduce new bond sales by 1.3 trillion yen to 35.6 trillion yen.　

($1 = 132.3700 yen)

 

Top News

Japan / military budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

30m | Thoughts
Celebration of Argentina&#039;s world cup win went well into midnight at Dhaka Photo:DW

What do experts think about the football craze in the country?

Now | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bengali.AI: Democratising AI research in Bangla

1h | Panorama
10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

13h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

30m | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

14h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards