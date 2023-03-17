Japan, South Korea business leaders take step towards better ties

Top business leaders from Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Friday (17 March), pledging greater economic cooperation as they seek to pivot away from years of strained ties over compensation for forced wartime labour.

The head of Japan's Keidanren business lobby, Masakazu Tokura, met with members of its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries, as well South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday morning.

The two business lobbies agreed to launch foundations aimed at "forward-looking bilateral relations", in what Tokura called "the first big step toward the restoration of Japan-South Korea relations."

Yoon is in Japan for the first visit by a South Korean president in 12 years. On Thursday (March 16) Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to turn the page on years of animosity over their countries' difficult, shared history.