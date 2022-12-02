Japan to resume cruise ships after 2.5-year ban following Covid outbreak

Japan will lift its more than 2.5-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Japanese transport ministry said cruise ship operators and port authorities' associations have adopted anti-virus guidelines and that Japan is now ready to resume its international cruise operations while receiving foreign ships at its ports, reports MENAFN.

All crew members must have received three coronavirus vaccine shots while most passengers must be vaccinated at least twice, the new guidelines stated.

It also called for thorough ventilation, distancing and disinfecting of common areas.

Japan reopened its borders to individual foreign tourists in October - after much delay compared to many other countries. The resumption of international cruise ship operations will further help revive the country's tourism which has been badly hit by the pandemic.

More than 2.15 million cruise ship passengers visited Japan in 2019, according to the Transport and Tourism Ministry.