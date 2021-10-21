Japan princess overcomes money scandal, PTSD to marry college sweetheart

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:12 pm

Related News

Japan princess overcomes money scandal, PTSD to marry college sweetheart

The saga began quietly enough in 2017 when the two college sweethearts announced their engagement

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:12 pm
Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiancee Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017. Photo :Reuters
Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiancee Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017. Photo :Reuters

Japan's Princess Mako will marry a commoner in a subdued ritual on Tuesday after a three-year engagement plagued by scandal and media speculation, which has left the 29-year-old niece of the emperor with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She will become an ordinary citizen after marrying Kei Komuro, a 30-year-old Japanese law graduate who lives in New York, in line with laws mandating female imperial family members abandon royal status.

Their Tuesday marriage will mainly consist of filing paperwork, then holding a news conference. While marrying out of royalty isn't uncommon in Japan, the lack of pomp for a royal wedding is. Mako even turned down the usual $1.3 million payment given to women leaving the family.

An engagement first cheered by the Japanese people soon became troubled as tabloids reported a money scandal involving Komuro's mother, prompting the press to turn on him.

In the absence of clear explanations by the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which runs the family's lives, the story spread to the mainstream press, usually scrupulous in royal reporting.

"British royals have been pretty clear when they needed to explain things, but ultimately this wasn't ever clarified," said Hideya Kawanishi, an associate professor at Nagoya University.

The saga began quietly enough in 2017 when the two college sweethearts announced their engagement.

"I'll be happy if I can make a warm and comfortable family full of smiles," Mako told a news conference, with the loving looks they exchanged captivating the nation.

But just months later, the tabloids reported a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance, with the man claiming mother and son hadn't repaid a debt of about $35,000. Komuro has said the money was provided as a gift, not a loan. In 2021, he issued a 24-page explanation and also said he would pay a settlement.

In February 2018, the marriage was postponed until 2020, ostensibly for more time to "prepare". Six months later, Komuro left for Fordham University's law school, to return only three years later.

"The royal family should exist without troubles connected to money, the economy, or politics," said Akinori Takamori, a lecturer at Kokugakuin University in Tokyo.

"Morally, the Japanese people want them to be impeccable."

Mako's father Crown Prince Akishino told a news conference in 2018 that without solving the financial issue the marriage couldn't take place, adding he and his daughter "don't speak that often recently."

He grudgingly gave in after Mako issued a statement saying marriage was "a necessary choice" in November 2020.

"UNBLESSED MARRIAGE"

Komuro returned to Japan in September as a Fordham graduate and employee at a New York law firm, but his casual ponytail caused a media frenzy as it was deemed "disrespectful".

He visited Mako's parents earlier this week in a dark suit and tie, ponytail shorn. Tabloids still sniped he arrived late due to traffic jams.

After their Tuesday marriage, Mako - who has never had a surname or held a passport before - will prepare to move to New York.

While their story has evoked comparisons to England's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the United States, Takamori cited crucial differences.

"There isn't a place for Komuro in Japan, and so Mako, despite affection for her family, can't stay. It's not that they've fallen out with her family."

Ordinary Japanese have mixed feelings, opinion polls show.

"As a father of daughters, I think it must be quite painful for her father to recognise an unblessed marriage," said Yoshinori Okabe, 63 and a dentist.

But Chiaki Kadota, 29, said it was a private matter: "I personally think it's better to leave them alone."

Top News

Japan / Princess Mako

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025