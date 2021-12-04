Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel US visit due to Omicron - NHK

Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel US visit due to Omicron - NHK

Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow last month on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit, agreeing to meet formally by the end of the year to discuss issues of mutual concern

Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 24, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 24, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow last month on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit, agreeing to meet formally by the end of the year to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as China, Japanese media reported at the time.

But given the rapid spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as the US political situation, Kishida is considering rescheduling the meeting after the new year, NHK said, without citing sources for its information.

