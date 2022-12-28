Japan PM floats possibility of snap election before defence budget tax hike

World+Biz

Reuters
28 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

Japan PM floats possibility of snap election before defence budget tax hike

Reuters
28 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:50 am
FILE PHOTO: Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today’s World crisis. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today’s World crisis. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday floated the possibility of calling a snap election before a tax increase aimed at funding the country's defence budget comes into place "sometime after 2024".

The government is set to implement tax increases to cover a shortfall of 1 trillion yen in the defence budget, despite stiff opposition from within the ruling coalition amid Kishida's sagging popularity.

"We will be asking the general public to take on the (tax) burden for an appropriate period of time, starting from sometime after 2024 up to 2027. We'll make a decision on when it starts, and I think there could be an election by then," Kishida said in a late-night television programme aired on Tuesday.

The next national election is due by 2025, unless Kishida calls for a snap election.

Kishida revealed a new national security plan in mid-December and has pledged to double defence outlay to 2% of Japan's GDP by 2027.

The new defence plan requires an additional 1 trillion yen in funds that Kishida has said will be covered by an increase in taxes - a prospect that has triggered stiff opposition from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at a time when Kishida's own public popularity is sagging.

LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda said on Sunday that it was necessary to dissolve parliament before tax hikes come into place to let the electorate make a judgement on the matter.

Japan PM candidate Kishida / Japan / Japan Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

2h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

3h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

1h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

14h | TBS SPORTS
Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

2h | TBS Stories
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction