Japan plane collision: 5 crew members found dead on Coast Guard aircraft

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
02 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:42 pm

Japan plane collision: 5 crew members found dead on Coast Guard aircraft

Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane escaped the fire that erupted after it collided with the Coast Guard aircraft.

Hindustan Times
02 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:42 pm
Japan Airlines&#039; A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Five people on board a Coast Guard aircraft died after a runway collision with a Japan Airlines plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the country's transport minister said today (2 January).

"Regarding the coast guard plane, we have been informed that the captain escaped and five people were confirmed dead," Tetsuo Saito said as per news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane escaped the fire that erupted after it collided with the Coast Guard aircraft. Public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames while rescue crews attempted to control the blaze.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant agencies to coordinate to assess the damage swiftly, according to his office.

The Japan Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet. Five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft who were unaccounted for following the crash were later found, news agency Reuters reported quoting NHK.

All passengers, crew on Japan Airline plane escape blaze at Tokyo airport

The pilot was evacuated, it added.

Haneda has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson for the airport said as per news agency Reuters.

What we know so far on the plane that caught fire
The plane- an Airbus A-350 JAL flight 516 which flew out of Shin Chitose airport- burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport. It is reported to be hit by another aircraft after landing- possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.

NHK footage showed large eruptions of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The plane was then entirely engulfed in fire.

Were the passengers evacuated?
All the 367 passengers plus eight toddlers and 12 crew on board the plane were safely evacuated, an airline spokesperson said as per Bloomberg.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

7h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

7h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

11h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

33m | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

1h | Videos
Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

6h | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

7h | Videos