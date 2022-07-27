Japan: Marauding monkey caught, killed after series of attacks by monkeys' gang

World+Biz

HT/AFP
27 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

Japan: Marauding monkey caught, killed after series of attacks by monkeys' gang

HT/AFP
27 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 03:11 pm
In Harabaria you can catch a glimpse of monkeys, wild boars, red jungle fowls, and fresh tiger pugmarks by the sweet water pond. Photo: Tareq Onu
In Harabaria you can catch a glimpse of monkeys, wild boars, red jungle fowls, and fresh tiger pugmarks by the sweet water pond. Photo: Tareq Onu

Local authorities hunting for a gang of monkeys who attacked and wounded nearly 50 people in western Japan have caught and killed one of the marauding primates, an official said Wednesday.

The male simian was seized while roaming the grounds of a high school in Yamaguchi city -- but it may not be the end of the furry, twisting tale, with other monkeys feared to be at large.

City officials have been trying for weeks to track down the vicious gang who have made national headlines by assaulting residents with mostly mild scratches and bites.

On Tuesday evening, specially commissioned hunters shot the monkey with a tranquiliser gun and eventually caught it near a lake on the school premises, an official at the local agricultural department told AFP.

After identifying it as the same animal responsible for one of the attacks, the monkey was put down, he said. It had an estimated age of four and was around half a metre tall.

Patrols have been underway in Yamaguchi since the attacks on adults and children began around three weeks ago.

But with 49 people injured as of Tuesday midday and fresh attack reports coming in, the search is still on.

"Eyewitnesses describe monkeys of different sizes, and even after the capture, we've been getting reports of new attacks," said the city official, who declined to be named.

Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.

But the spate of attacks in Yamaguchi is unusual, with some residents telling local media that they are now carrying umbrellas and tree-cutting scissors to defend themselves.

monkey / Monkey killing / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

48m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

9h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work