Japan to maintain most border restrictions until the end of February

World+Biz

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

Japan to maintain most border restrictions until the end of February

Kishida said while much remains unknown about the Omicron variant, it appeared that the risk of serious cases was lower

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 11:24 am
Passengers wearing protective face masks are pictured at a train station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Passengers wearing protective face masks are pictured at a train station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Japan will maintain its tight entry restrictions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus until the end of February, the prime minister said on Tuesday, though some exceptions for humanitarian reasons may be considered.

Japan adopted some of the strictest border controls in the world when the Omicron variant emerged late last year, banning all new entry by non-Japanese people, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, except in exceptional circumstances.

"Thanks to the toughest border rules in the G7 nations, we've been able to keep the spread of Omicron to a minimal level, giving us time to prepare to deal with domestic infection," Kishida told reporters.

"We'll maintain the current framework of measures until the end of February ... while taking necessary measures from the perspective of humanitarian and national interests."

The rules mandate up to six days in strict hotel quarantine for most of those who are allowed in - mostly Japanese and resident foreigners - followed by home quarantine.

The measures have sparked protests and a petition drive calling for change, especially to reduce family separations, and media reported on Tuesday the government was considering easing some of rules in exceptional cases.

Kishida said while much remains unknown about the Omicron variant, it appeared that the risk of serious cases was lower. Children under the age of 12 would be offered vaccinations, he said.

Though opinion polls show that most Japanese support the border controls, e-commerce firm Rakuten's founder and chief executive Hiroshi Mikitani called for them to be eased, saying the economy would suffer.

"In particular, banning the entrance of new foreigners and the hotel quarantine system needs to be reviewed," Mikitani, long a critic of Japan's handling of the pandemic, said on Twitter.

"Corona is everywhere in the world and borders must be open, the restrictions clearly aren't working. What needs to be done is prioritising vaccinations and the use of oral medications," he said, terming the entrance freeze "unbelievable and stupid".

A surge of new coronavirus cases prompted the government to reintroduce emergency restrictions in three parts of the country that host US military bases over the weekend.

The US military has been moved its personnel in and out of Japan under a separate testing and quarantine regime.

The United States has agreed to impose stricter Covid-19 measures at its military bases after fears among Japanese people that infections were spilling out into communities.

Japan / February

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

38m | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

17h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

1h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

14h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

14h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment