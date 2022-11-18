Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030

World+Biz

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:24 am
The International Space Station (ISS) is photographed by Expedition 66 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov from the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, in this image released April 20, 2022. Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
The International Space Station (ISS) is photographed by Expedition 66 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov from the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, in this image released April 20, 2022. Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030, education and science minister Keiko Nagaoka said on Friday, following the footsteps of ally the United States.

The United States pledged in December to keep the ISS operational through to 2030. Among Washington's programme partners, which are Russia, Canada, Japan and the 11-nation European Space Agency, Tokyo is the first to join the United States in extending participation.

The space station, a science laboratory spanning the size of a football field and orbiting about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, has been continuously occupied for more than two decades under a partnership led by the United States and Russia.

Japan's announcement comes just days after NASA's next-generation moon rocket blasted off from Florida in a crewless voyage inaugurating the US space agency's Artemis exploration programme, in which Japan is also participating.

"ISS is inevitable as a place to verify technologies for the Artemis programme. It is also an important venue for Japan-US cooperation," Nagaoka said at a signing ceremony for a Japan-US agreement on cooperation for a lunar space station called Gateway.

Under the agreement, a Japanese astronaut will go aboard Gateway, which is under development for the Artemis programme, and Japan will supply batteries and other equipment for that space station.

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in May confirmed their intention to include a Japanese astronaut in the programme, including its lunar surface missions.

"We will maintain close cooperation with the United States to realise a Japanese astronaut's landing on the moon in the second half of the 2020s, which would be the first for non-Americans," Kishida said in a message read aloud at the ceremony.

Japan / International Space Station (ISS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

29m | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

1h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

23h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

14h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

16h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'