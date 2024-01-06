Japan earthquake death toll tops 100 with hundreds still missing

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:00 pm

Related News

Japan earthquake death toll tops 100 with hundreds still missing

The work of thousands of rescue workers has been hampered by bad weather

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan, January 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan, January 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake topped 100 on Saturday with more than 200 people still missing, the country's deadliest quake in nearly eight years.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan's west coast destroyed infrastructure, leaving 23,000 homes without power in the Hokuriku region.

The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for a sixth day as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sixteen further deaths were confirmed in Wajima city and Anamizu town by 1 pm (0400 GMT) on Saturday, bringing the total to 110, Kyodo news agency said, quoting the Ishikawa prefectural government and other sources.

As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website.

It is the highest toll since quakes in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan killed 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016.

Road disruptions and other problems have hindered the delivery of relief supplies.

Freelance cameraman Masao Mochizuki, 73, stood in a long line of Wajima residents in front of a supermarket that reopened on Thursday, to buy necessities.

"It is such a help that they have managed to reopen the store," Mochizuki told Reuters after buying a box of heat patches, blue plastic sheets to cover broken windows and a pair of shoes to protect his feet from the shattered glass that is all over the floors of his house.

"But I don't see the road to reconstruction just yet," Mochizuki said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Japan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

28m | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

4h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

13m | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

1h | Videos
Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

2h | Videos
ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos