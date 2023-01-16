Jamaica seizes $80 million worth of cocaine from cargo ship

World+Biz

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 09:40 am

Related News

Jamaica seizes $80 million worth of cocaine from cargo ship

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Jamaican authorities have seized an estimated $80 million worth of cocaine from a ship at the port of Kingston in one of the country's biggest-ever drug busts, authorities said.

Jamaican officials discovered the shipment hidden inside a cargo ship from South America, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a statement late on Saturday, putting its estimated street value at $80 million.

The search of the cargo ship yielded more than 1,500 kilograms (3,306 lbs) of cocaine, the police said. The goods were split into 50 bags containing 1,250 packages, Jamaica's Defence Force said in a separate statement.

Transnational criminal organizations have long used Jamaica as a hub to move weapons and drugs, including sending cocaine to North America and Europe.

Jamaica's Defence Force said it would keep fighting against criminals who seek to "take advantage of Jamaica's geo-strategic significance in world trade by exploiting legitimate cargo."

Neither the police nor the defense force named the ship found to be carrying the cocaine and no arrests have been made.

In October, global police agency Interpol said Jamaican authorities had made a record bust of 500 kilograms of cocaine, worth around $25 million, slated to be shipped on a private jet to Canada.

jamaica / Cocaine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

3h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

4h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

5h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

3h | TBS Stories
BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

19h | TBS SPORTS
How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

4h | TBS Insight
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals