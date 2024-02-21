Jack Ma's wife bought three prestige properties in Singapore worth millions

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
21 February, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 07:19 pm

Related News

Jack Ma's wife bought three prestige properties in Singapore worth millions

Bloomberg News
21 February, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 07:19 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The wife of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has acquired three so-called shophouses in Singapore, the Business Times reported, properties that are among the city-state's most highly prized.

Zhang Ying paid between S$45 million ($34 million) and S$50 million, the Business Times said, without specifying where it got the information.

The niche market has cooled after being hit by a major money-laundering scandal that surfaced in August. A mass sale of some of the seized shophouses bought by Chinese nationals implicated is ongoing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zhang, a Singapore citizen, became a director of three firms — Duxton 1 Holdings Pte, 72 Duxton Pte and Duxton Victory Pte — which own the shophouses in Duxton Road, a popular dining venue in the city center on Jan. 5, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

At the same time, a British Virgin Islands-registered firm, Jasmine Flourish Ltd., bought the majority shares in the three companies owned by Singapore-based Clifton Partners Pte and Cayman Islands-based Prep SG No.1 Ltd., the documents show.

Zhang played a key role in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s early days and was one of its first employees. Ma, co-founder of Alibaba and once China's richest person, has seen his tech empire and personal wealth hit by a government crackdown and new rivals. After a long stint outside the country, he returned last March, and he has taken up professorships at universities in Japan and Hong Kong.

The Jack Ma Foundation didn't respond to requests for comment.

Jack Ma / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

33m | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

1h | Videos
Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

2h | Videos
Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

3h | Videos