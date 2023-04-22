Jack Ma becomes university teacher after Alibaba rout

World+Biz

HT/AFP
22 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:24 pm

Related News

Jack Ma becomes university teacher after Alibaba rout

The appointment comes weeks after the billionaire made a rare public appearance in China.

HT/AFP
22 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, has been made an honorary professor of business at a top Hong Kong university, the school announced Friday.

The appointment comes weeks after the billionaire made a rare public appearance in China following his fall from grace during a government crackdown on the tech industry over two years ago.

Ma has kept a low profile since late 2020, when a speech he made attacking Chinese regulators was followed by Beijing pulling the plug on a planned IPO by Alibaba affiliate Ant Group.

A record fine of $2.75 billion was later imposed on Alibaba for alleged unfair business practices.

The University of Hong Kong on Friday said Ma had accepted an honorary professorship from its business school.

A spokesperson for the institution said it welcomed Ma sharing "his rich knowledge and experience in business innovation and development".

The professorship carries a three-year term ending in March 2026, according to local media.

The school's website now contains a profile of Ma highlighting his expertise in "management and strategy".

In 2018 the same university awarded Ma an honorary doctorate.

However, Ma has "no plans for public lectures or speeches", according to the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper wholly owned by Alibaba.

The Jack Ma Foundation, a charitable organisation set up by the billionaire in 2014, told the Post that "after a hiatus from the world of education, Mr Ma looks forward to returning to campus life".

Ma previously taught English for eight years at Hangzhou Dianzi University in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang before he launched Alibaba.

He also founded in 2015 a centre for entrepreneurship in Zhejiang along with several Chinese business heavyweights.

That institution was originally called Hupan University but had the term "university" removed from its name in 2021 amid Ma's spat with Chinese authorities.

Ma has been spotted in a number of locations around the world over the past two years, including on the Spanish island of Mallorca, and was reportedly living in Japan for much of 2022.

Jack Ma / Alibaba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

3h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

23h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

21h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts