J & J expects up to $3.5 bln in Covid vaccine sales this year

Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast $3 billion-$3.5 billion in revenue for its Covid-19 vaccine this year, compared to $2.39 billion it generated in 2021, even as the drugmaker faces manufacturing issues and uneven demand for the shot.

The single-dose J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinating people living in hard-to-reach areas, has been behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

The drugmaker last year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.

The forecast comes at a time when the company looks to separate its consumer health unit and focus on its medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.