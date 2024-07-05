Italy's Etna and Stromboli volcanoes erupt, Catania Airport closed

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 06:29 pm

Related News

Italy's Etna and Stromboli volcanoes erupt, Catania Airport closed

Italy's civil protection agency issued its top, red alert for Stromboli, warning the situation could deteriorate.

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 06:29 pm
Smoke rises from the Stromboli volcano in this screengrab taken from a video in Stromboli, Italy July 4, 2024. Marco Malaspina/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Smoke rises from the Stromboli volcano in this screengrab taken from a video in Stromboli, Italy July 4, 2024. Marco Malaspina/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Eruptions at Italy's Mount Etna and the smaller Stromboli volcano spewed hot ash and lava, raising alert levels on the Mediterranean island of Sicily and forcing a temporary shutdown of Catania Airport on Friday.

Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has seen intense activity in recent days, lighting up the sky near the city of Catania, while Stromboli off the northern Sicilian coast has spilled lava into the sea.

Italy's civil protection agency issued its top, red alert for Stromboli, warning the situation could deteriorate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lava rises from a crater of Mount Etna, Europe&#039;s most active volcano, Italy July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Etna Walk/Giuseppe Di Stefano/File Photo
Lava rises from a crater of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, Italy July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Etna Walk/Giuseppe Di Stefano/File Photo

Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said Stromboli was "under surveillance", adding that authorities were making sure evacuation plans were ready in case of emergency.

The fire brigade said they had preemptively doubled the number of firefighters on the island.

Around Catania, on the eastern coast of Sicily, residents and authorities moved to clean up the city after streets and cars were left smothered in black volcanic ash, while the nearby airport was closed.

"The runway at Catania Airport is unusable due to the volcanic ash fall. Both arrivals and departures are suspended," the airport said in a statement, adding that operations were due to resume at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Volcano eruption / Italy / Stromboli / Etna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

7h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

9h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

9h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

20h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

21h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

23h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

22h | Videos