Italy's antitrust fines Amazon 1.13 billion euros for alleged abuse of market dominance

09 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Italy's antitrust said on Thursday it had fined e-commerce giant Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance.

In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.

"Amazon holds a dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which Amazon leveraged to favour the adoption of its own logistics service - Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) - by sellers active on Amazon. It to the detriment of the logistics services offered by competing operators, as well as to strengthen its own dominant position," it added.

The antitrust said it would impose on Amazon corrective steps that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

