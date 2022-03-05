Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep

World+Biz

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 08:13 pm

Related News

Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep

Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought numerous villas in choice Italian locations over the past 20 years and sources said more assets were expected to be seized in coming days as Western states implement massive sanctions to try to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 08:13 pm
Russian businessman and president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Alisher Usmanov attends an awarding ceremony for Russian Olympic medallists returning home from the 2016 Rio Olympics at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian businessman and president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Alisher Usmanov attends an awarding ceremony for Russian Olympic medallists returning home from the 2016 Rio Olympics at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on Saturday.

A police source said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized.

In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, who has close tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were impounded overnight in the northern Italian port of Imperia. 

Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought numerous villas in choice Italian locations over the past 20 years and sources said more assets were expected to be seized in coming days as Western states implement massive sanctions to try to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy's financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently let it know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and entities placed on the EU list.

Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon Usmanov is well known in Italy for owning multiple properties on Sardinia, while Italian media say Mordashov owned a villa worth some 66 million euros ($72 million) on the same island.

Taking into account the assets of his whole family, Forbes magazine estimates that Mordashov had an estimated net worth of $29.1 billion before sanctions hit.

His 65 metre (215 ft) yacht the "Lady M" had a price tag of 65 million euros, while Timchenko's boat Lena was worth some 50 million euros, a police source said.

Timchenko made a fortune in oil trading and has been described by Putin as one of his closest associates.

Soloviev reportedly complained on Russian television when he found out last month that he risked losing his Italian villa.

"Suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights," he was quoted saying by The Daily Beast.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

Russian oligarchs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

10h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

9h | Wheels
Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

6h | Features
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

6h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

6h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

6h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last