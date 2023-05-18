Israel's national 'Flag March' in Jerusalem rattles Palestinians

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

Israel's national 'Flag March' in Jerusalem rattles Palestinians

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:37 pm
A volunteer assembles Israeli flags in preparation for more mass protests against judicial overhaul, outside a private apartment building in Tel Aviv, Israel, 30 March, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A volunteer assembles Israeli flags in preparation for more mass protests against judicial overhaul, outside a private apartment building in Tel Aviv, Israel, 30 March, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists are expected to march through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday (18 May), in an annual event that has raised fears of violence with Palestinian factions.

The annual parade, which marks Israel's capture of Jerusalem in the 1967 war, has increasingly become a show of force for Jewish nationalists, and for Palestinians a blatant provocation meant to undermine their ties to the city.

Around 2,500 officers will safeguard the march and try to keep it peaceful, police said, having prepared for all scenarios, including violence and anti-Arab chants by some marchers toward Palestinians and rocket fire from Gaza.

Islamist group Hamas, which governs Gaza, fired rockets into Israel during 2021's march, triggering an 11-day war that killed at least 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.

With another round of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants ending only last weekend, the appetite for escalation appeared low.

"We don't want war nor do we want escalation, but they shouldn't impose an escalation on us," said Hussam Al-Simri, a chicken vendor from Gaza, where a parallel march was set to take place at the border.

Egypt, which mediated Saturday's truce, has been talking to Israel and Palestinian factions to reduce tensions ahead of the march.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, heading a nationalist-religious government, said the event would go ahead as planned.

For some, the march is also a religious matter. Jerusalem's Old City is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third-holiest site. It is the most sacred site in Judaism, which knows it as the Temple Mount.

An Israeli police raid on the flashpoint site in April triggered rocket fire from groups in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Palestinians, who view Thursday's march as part of a broader campaign to bolster Jewish presence across the city at their expense, have been angered by rising numbers of Jewish visitors at Al-Aqsa, some of whom defy a ban on non-Muslim prayer there.

Casting itself in recent years as a defender of Jerusalem's Palestinians and Muslim holy sites, Hamas urged Palestinians to bolster their presence at the compound ahead of Thursday and confront any Israeli encroachment.

Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a video message on Wednesday that officers would stop any attempt to wreck celebrations and promised "A flag march... an ascension of Jews to Temple Mount without anyone threatened or harmed."

Jerusalem is at the heart of decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel sees all of the city as its eternal capital. The Palestinians want the eastern section, annexed by Israel in a move not recognised abroad, as the capital of their future state.

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict / Jerusalem / Flag march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

56m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

41m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May