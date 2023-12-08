Israeli soldiers detained dozens of Palestinians stripped to underwear

One report says the suspects were stripped to ensure they were not carrying weapons - EMANUEL FABIAN/X/TWITTER

Several images circulating on social media Thursday purportedly taken in Gaza showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men forced to strip to their knicker, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds and pack into military vehicle.

The Israel Defense Forces has not responded to CNN's request for comment on the images.

The exact circumstances and dates of the detentions are unknown, but the identities of some of the detainees have been confirmed by colleagues or family members, according to CNN.

Some of the images have been geolocated to Beit Lahia, north of Gaza City, according to the US news outlet.

According to a conversation CNN had with one of the men's relatives, at least some of the men are civilians with no known affiliation with fighters groups.

The men allegedly surrendered in the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas in the north CREDIT: EMANUEL FABIAN/X/Twitter. Collected from Telegraph, UK.

The Times of Israel said the men are most likeley Hamas suspects — who have surrendered themselves to Israeli troops in Jabaliya and other areas in the northern Strip.

The young Palestinian men are seen stripped down to their underwear, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs, the media added.

In one clip, a group of them are seen being transported in the back of an Israeli military vehicle. The IDF has not yet commented on the apparent mass arrests, the Israeli media wrote.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor posted an image of one detainment and said in a statement on its website Thursday that "the Israeli army detained and severely abused dozens of Palestinian civilians".

"Euro-Med Monitor received reports that Israeli forces launched random and arbitrary arrest campaigns against displaced people, including doctors, academics, journalists, and elderly men," it added.

The Israeli media, without indicating a source, has portrayed the images as the surrender of Hamas members. A journalist asked IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari about the images during a news conference on Thursday, saying, "We've seen images of many captives, Hamas terrorists, that the IDF arrested during the ground maneuvering."

Hagari said that, in fighting Hamas, "those left in the area gradually come out".

"We investigate and check who has ties to Hamas, and who does not," he said. "We arrest them all and question them. We will continue dismantling each one of those strongholds until we are done."

The Times of Israel published a story attahing the photograph of the striped men with title:

Footage shows dozens of Gaza men said to have surrendered to IDF; reportedly may be Hamas suspects.

In a statement Thursday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said one of its correspondents and several members of his family were among those detained as part of the incident portrayed in the images, according to CNN.

"Today, Thursday, the Israeli occupation army arrested the journalist and the director of 'The New Arab' office in Gaza, our colleague Diaa Al-Kahlot, from Market Street in Beit Lahia, along with a group of his brothers, relatives, and other civilians," Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote.

"The occupation deliberately forced Gazans to take off their clothes, searched them, and humiliated them when they were arrested before taking them to an unknown destination, according to what the people there told us. Pictures and video clips spread showing soldiers arresting dozens of Gazans using criminal and humiliating method."

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed editor-in-chief Hussam Kanafani said in the statement that Al-Kahlot and his family were still missing.

He added "We will make every effort possible, in cooperation with international institutions and organizations concerned with the rights and freedom of journalists in the world, to determine the whereabouts of our colleague Diaa and release him as soon as possible."

CNN said they have spoken with a relative of other detainees, Hani al-Madhoun, from his home in the United States.

"Israeli forces arrived on the street and called out all the men to come out, and they complied," al-Madhoun told CNN. "This house was their place of refuge after our two homes were destroyed."

He said he recognised his cousin Aboud in one of the photographs and saw his brother Mahmood in a video. He said that Mahmoud is a shopkeeper and Aboud "is not involved in any activities; he helps his father in construction".

Al-Madhoun said he was in contact with his sister, who is in Gaza.