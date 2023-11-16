Israeli President Isaac Herzog says Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:26 pm

"If we pull back, then who will take over? We can't leave a vacuum."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 3, 2023. Photo REUTERS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza and would have to maintain a strong force there for the near future to prevent Hamas from re-emerging in the Palestinian enclave, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

"If we pull back, then who will take over? We can't leave a vacuum. We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air," Herzog said in an interview with the FT.

"But no one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again", he added.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel will "for an indefinite period" have security responsibility of the enclave after the war but the United States pushed back saying Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas.

Herzog told FT that Israel's government was discussing many ideas about how Gaza would be run once the war between Israel and Hamas ends and added that he assumed that the United States and "our neighbours in the region" would have some involvement in the post-conflict order.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be "a big mistake."

Israel began its campaign against the Islamist group that rules Gaza after militants rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people taken hostage in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.

Israel has put Gaza's population of 2.3 million under siege and carried out an aerial bombardment. Gaza health officials, considered reliable by the United Nations, say about 11,500 Palestinians are confirmed killed, around 40% of them children, and more are buried under the rubble.

