Israeli minister says atomic bomb on Gaza 'an option'; Netanyahu condemns statement

05 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 04:47 pm

“They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu. Photo collected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu. Photo collected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu's statement that dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza Strip was "one of the possibilities" on Saturday, even as the war against Palestine-based Hamas militants in the enclave intensified.

"Minister Amihai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory," wrote Israel's Prime Minister's official social media handle 'X'.

When asked if an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave in an interview with Radio Kol Berama, Eliyahu said, "This is one of the possibilities."

According to The Times of Israel, Eliyahu, of Itamar Ben Gvir's far-right party, is not a member of the security cabinet, which makes wartime decisions, nor does he have influence over the war cabinet, which directs the war against the Hamas terror group.

During the interview, Eliyahu expressed his opposition to any humanitarian aid entering Gaza. "We wouldn't hand the Nazis humanitarian aid… there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza,"" the minister was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Eliyahu also supported retaking Gaza Strip territory and restoring settlements there. When asked about the fate of Palestinian civilians, Eliyahu stated, "They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves."

He went on to say that the northern Gaza Strip has no right to exist and that anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag "shouldn't continue living on the face of the earth."

On Sunday, nearly a month after the deadliest attack in the country's history, Israel pressed its war against Hamas in a central Gaza refugee camp, killing at least 45 people.

Despite calls for a ceasefire from Arab countries and desperate civilians after 30 days of a war that has killed thousands, mostly civilians, ground battles raged in the north of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

According to AFP, Israeli troops engaged in house-to-house battles as tanks and armoured bulldozers churned through the sand to tighten the army's encirclement of Gaza City, which is still home to hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Since the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, which killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, leveling entire city blocks.

An Israeli flag was seen raised on top of a destroyed building in a video taken from Israel's Sderot near the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed.

