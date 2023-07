Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen talks during a news conference with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday (3 July) signalled Israel was not intending to expand an operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin to the entire occupied West Bank.

"Our goal is to focus on Jenin, and our goal is to focus only on the terrorists and their cells," Cohen told reporters in Jerusalem.