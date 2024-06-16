Israeli far-right ministers call for ‘complete destruction’ after Hamas ambush in Rafah

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 10:52 am

The ambush, which occurred on Saturday (15 June), has intensified the already fierce conflict in the region.

Israel&#039;s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Photo: Reuters
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Photo: Reuters

In the wake of a deadly Hamas ambush that resulted in the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers in Rafah, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for "the complete destruction of the enemy" in Gaza. 

The ambush, which occurred on Saturday (15 June), has intensified the already fierce conflict in the region.

Smotrich, in a post on social media, asserted that Israel is engaged in a "war for our existence" and emphasised the necessity of continuing military operations. 

"The heavy price of the war obliges us to continue until the complete destruction of the enemy," he stated. "Our sons fell so we would win."

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also voiced support for ongoing military action. 

"We must continue fighting," Ben-Gvir posted on social media. He stressed the objectives to "topple Hamas, return all our abductees and assure their families that the death of their loved ones was not in vain."

According to reports from Reuters, eight Israeli soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday (15 June), the military said, as forces continued to push in and around the southern city of Rafah and strikes hit several areas of Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians.

The soldiers, all members of a combat engineering unit, were in an armoured carrier that was hit by an explosion that detonated engineering materials being carried on the vehicle.

The ambush in Rafah has further escalated tensions, with both sides suffering heavy casualties. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has seen numerous ceasefire attempts and international efforts at mediation, yet the violence persists. 

