Israeli construction in West Bank no bar to peace, Netanyahu says

World+Biz

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

Israeli construction in West Bank no bar to peace, Netanyahu says

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank were not an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians in an interview published Friday, testing ties between Washington and its main Middle East ally.

The expansion of settlements in the West Bank has been among the most contentious issues between Israel, the Palestinians and the international community for decades. It has continued despite repeated calls for construction to stop from allies, including the United States.

Most countries deem such construction as illegal under international law, and the Palestinians say the expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied land undermines their bid for a viable state.

In an interview with Sky News released on Friday, Netanyahu said it was "not true" that settlements were a hurdle to peace, adding that the recent return of settlers to an evacuated settlement did not violate any commitments to the Biden administration.

"The idea that the presence of Jews in their ancestral homeland, which has been our homeland for the last 3,000 years, that Jews should not live there... I think that's the obstacle to peace," said Netanyahu.

The West Bank is among territories Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians exercise limited self-governance under decades of Israeli military rule.

According to a report by the U.N. Human Rights Committee, just under 700,000 settlers live in 279 settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, up from 520,000 in 2012.

Since entering office in January, Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the West Bank, and amended a law that cleared the way for settlers to return to four settlements that had been evacuated.

"Israel attempts to mislead and deceive the public, as if the settlements are not established on Palestinian land belonging to the Palestinian people," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Reuters.

"If this government seeks a lasting peace, it must recognise international resolutions that are based on the two-state solution."

In the Sky News interview, Netanyahu also said that establishing diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia would "change history".

On Iran, he said diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran from developing nuclear capabilities can only work when coupled with a credible military threat, and that Israel will do "whatever we need to defend ourselves".

Top News

Benjamin Netanyahu / Israel - Palestine Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

4h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

22h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

5h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

23h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA