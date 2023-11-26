Israeli army says 14 Israeli hostages, 3 foreigners handed to Red Cross in Gaza
Fourteen Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals were handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Israeli army said.
"Based on the information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross," it said in a statement on the third day of an agreed pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, that is to also see Palestinian prisoners freed in Israel.