Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
16 June, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 12:43 pm

Related News

Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza

BSS/AFP
16 June, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 12:43 pm
An Israeli tank manoeuvres inside Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli tank manoeuvres inside Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli army announced Sunday that it would implement a daily "tactical pause of military activity" in part of the southern Gaza Strip during daylight hours to facilitate the delivery of aid.

The army said in a statement that "a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards".

The decision was taken as part of efforts to "increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip" following discussions with the UN and other organisations, it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel has long defended its efforts to facilitate aid deliveries, including through the Kerem Shalom crossing, but humanitarian groups have warned for months about a dire lack of food and other essentials in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The World Health Organization has said more than 8,000 children under five have been treated for acute malnutrition in Gaza.

International mediators have been pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal laid out by US President Joe Biden to allow for hostage-prisoner exchanges and increased aid deliveries, but progress has stalled in recent days.

World Food Programme deputy executive director Carl Skau said recently that "with lawlessness inside the Strip... and active conflict", it has become "close to impossible to deliver the level of aid that meets the growing demands on the ground".

Top News

Israeli army / Gaza Attack / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

4h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

15h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

18h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

22h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

1d | Videos