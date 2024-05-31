Israel will not agree to halt in Gaza fighting without hostage return, official says

World+Biz

REUTERS
31 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Israel will not agree to halt in Gaza fighting without hostage return, official says

The comment came after a statement from Hamas declaring that it would be ready to reach an agreement including an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as long as Israel stopped the fighting in Gaza.

REUTERS
31 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:57 pm
Israeli soldier sits atop a tank, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 30 May, 2024. Photo: REUTERS
Israeli soldier sits atop a tank, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 30 May, 2024. Photo: REUTERS

Israel will not agree to any halt in fighting in Gaza that is not part of a deal that includes a return of hostages, a senior Israeli security official said on Friday.

The comment came after a statement from Hamas declaring that it would be ready to reach an agreement including an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as long as Israel stopped the fighting in Gaza.

"There will be no truce, or any halt in fighting whatsoever, in Gaza which is not part-and-parcel of a hostage-release deal," the official said in comments sent to Reuters. "Any ceasefire would arise solely within the framework of a deal."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Top News

Israel / Gaza / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

11h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

8h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

20h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

23h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

22h | Videos
MP Anar used to visit mastermind Shaheen's bungalow?

MP Anar used to visit mastermind Shaheen's bungalow?

35m | Videos