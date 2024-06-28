Israel uses dog to attack 66-year-old Palestinian woman, shows video

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 01:38 am

Screengrab from a video. Courtesy: Al Jazeera
Screengrab from a video. Courtesy: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera has acquired leaked footage from a camera mounted on an Israeli army dog, which shows the dog attacking an elderly Palestinian woman inside her home in Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

The woman told Al Jazeera that she was attacked while she was sleeping in her home, and she was mauled and suffered fractures, reports Maktoob Media.

The woman was identified as Dawlat Abdullah Al Tanani. She is now at the Jabalia refugee camp.

The woman said that she had refused to leave her home, so Israeli forces set a dog on her while she was still in bed.

The dog "dragged me and pulled me all the way to the entrance [of the house]. Now I have a serious injury. There are no hospitals or anything to treat my injury. My hand is still untreated," she said.

Al Tahani said she was mauled and suffered fractures. "Now, I am suffering from [injuries to] my arm, and my injury is serious. There are no hospitals or medicine," she repeated.

Husam Zomlot, the state of Palestine's ambassador to the UK, has decried "shocking footage of an Israeli army dog attacking and viciously biting a 66-year-old Palestinian woman in her house" in northern Gaza's Jabalia.

"Cowards!", Zomlot added in a post on social media sharing the footage.

 

Israel - Palestine Conflict

