Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in strike on Jabalia: New York Times analysis

Palestinians searching for casualties after an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photo curtesy New York Times

Israel's airstrike in Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday killed dozens of civilians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza hospital officials. Israel said it was targeting a Hamas leader and fighters, as well as the network of underground tunnels used by Hamas to conceal weapons and fighters.

According to the evidence and analysis, the Israeli military launched at least two 2,000-pound bombs on the site. According to a 2016 technical assessment by Armament Research Services, a munitions research company, two impact craters are roughly 40 feet wide — measurements consistent with underground explosions that this type of weapon would produce in light, sandy soil.

Such bombs, the second largest in Israel's arsenal, are not rare, and their size is normally the largest that most forces deploy on a regular basis. They can be used to target subsurface infrastructure, but their usage in a densely populated region like Jabaliya has prompted concerns about proportionality - whether Israel's intended targets deserve the human casualties and destruction caused by its strikes.

According to Marc Garlasco, one of the study's authors, the bombs may have featured a "delay fuse," which delays detonation until milliseconds after penetration of the surface or a building, allowing the explosion's destructive power to reach deeper. The bombs are typically modified with Joint Direct Attack Munitions guidance kits, transforming them from so-called dumb bombs into precision, GPS-guided weapons.

Garlasco, a military expert for the Dutch nonprofit PAX, said it was unclear whether the bombs had bunker-busting warheads, which are designed to cut through hardened military facilities, based only on images. However, Israel has claimed goal was to kill a Hamas leader in an underground bunker. The New York Times was unable to determine whether there were tunnels beneath the strike site since it did not have access to the strike site.

According to Jeremy Binnie, Middle East and Africa editor for defense intelligence agency Janes, Israel's sole heavier bomb is 4,500 to 5,000 pounds. Satellite imagery acquired on October 31 shows many 40-foot craters caused by airstrikes in Jabaliya.

Eighty-three countries, including the United States but excluding Israel, have signed a pledge to avoid "as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas" due to the risk of hurting people. "Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza, including this Jabaliya strike, magnifies this concern many times over," said Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch's Israel and Palestine director.

The Israeli military has refused to comment on the quantity and nature of the munitions deployed in Jabaliya. However, the public narrative surrounding its multiple strikes on Jabaliya this week has caused some uncertainty.

The Israeli military claimed in social media posts on Wednesday that a strike video showed the killing of the leader of Hamas' Anti-Tank Missile Unit. However, The New York Times confirmed that the camera did indeed catch the Tuesday hit on Jabaliya, which Israel claimed killed a different commander. The military would not comment on the cause of the difference.