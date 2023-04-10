Israel signs $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Israel signs $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defence contractor Rafael, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Monday (10 April).

"This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defence establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability," said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

($1 = 3.6048 shekels)

Israel / anti-tank missiles / Greece

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

3h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

5h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

41m | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

1h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

2h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

4h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka