Israel says it killed Hamas commander who doubled as UN aid worker

Reuters
25 October, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:47 pm

The agency, UNRWA, has been accused by Israel of having many employees who double as members of Hamas and other armed groups.

Israeli and Palestinian youngsters waving their flags in Jerusalem/ Reuters
Israeli and Palestinian youngsters waving their flags in Jerusalem/ Reuters

Israel's military said on Thursday it killed a Hamas commander who took part in the 7 October 2023, assault on southern Israel and also worked for the UN aid agency in the Gaza Strip.

The agency, UNRWA, has been accused by Israel of having many employees who double as members of Hamas and other armed groups. The UN, after an investigation, said in August that nine UNRWA staff were possibly involved in the 7 October attacks and fired them.

The Israeli military said Mohammad Abu Itiwi was killed on Wednesday. It said he was a Hamas commander and had been involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians. It also said he had been employed by UNRWA since July 2022 and that his name appeared on a list of the agency's employees.

UNRWA confirmed Itiwi was a staff member and was killed on Wednesday. It said Itiwi's name was included in a letter UNRWA received from Israel in July that included a list of 100 staff members who were also allegedly members of armed groups, including Hamas.

"The UNRWA commissioner general responded to that letter immediately stating that any allegation is taken seriously. He urged (the government of Israel) to cooperate with the agency by providing more information so he could take action. To date, UNRWA has not received any response to that letter," said Juliette Touma, UNRWA's director of communications.

UNRWA provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. It has long had tense relations with Israel but relations have deteriorated sharply since the start of the war in Gaza and Israel has called repeatedly for UNRWA to be disbanded.

"Israel has requested urgent clarifications from senior UN officials and an urgent investigation into the involvement of UNRWA employees in the 7 October massacre," said Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

