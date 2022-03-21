Israel PM says big gaps remain in bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

World+Biz

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

Israel PM says big gaps remain in bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

"There's still a long way to go, because ... there are several issues in dispute, some of them fundamental," he said in a speech, according to a transcript provided by his office

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 03:26 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister&#039;s office in Jerusalem, Israel, December 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, December 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been trying to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, said on Monday that despite some progress big gaps remained between the sides.

"There's still a long way to go, because ... there are several issues in dispute, some of them fundamental," he said in a speech, according to a transcript provided by his office.

Bennett added that Israel, "together with other friends in the world, will continue trying to to bridge the gap and bring an end to the war".

Ukraine crisis / Israel / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

5h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

18h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

20h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

20h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh