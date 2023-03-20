Israel, Palestinians pledge moves to curb violence ahead of Ramadan

World+Biz

20 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

Israel, Palestinians pledge moves to curb violence ahead of Ramadan

20 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 09:04 am
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a beach destination Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a beach destination Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed on Sunday to establish a mechanism to curb violence and incitement, in talks that stressed the need to prevent any disruptive actions at Jerusalem's holy sites when Ramadan starts later this week.

In a joint statement following talks in Egypt attended by US, Egyptian and Jordanian officials, the parties also reconfirmed commitments made at a meeting in Aqaba last month, including an Israeli pledge to stop discussion of any new settlement units for four months.

The Feb. 26 Aqaba meeting, the first of its kind in years, failed to halt violence on the ground despite Israeli and Palestinian pledges to de-escalate that were reiterated at Sunday's talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, while more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in recent months, with near-daily Israeli military raids and escalating violence by Jewish settlers, amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians.

At Sunday's talks Israeli and Palestinian officials "agreed to establish a mechanism to curb and counter violence, incitement and inflammatory statements and actions," which would report to a new meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh in April.

It did not give further details on the mechanism.

Parties to the talks also "emphasised the necessity of both Israelis and Palestinians to actively prevent any actions that would disrupt the sanctity" of Jerusalem's holy sites during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to the joint statement.

In previous years Ramadan has occasionally seen clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians, particularly around Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, revered as the Temple Mount by Jews. Ramadan coincides this year with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

On Sunday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli couple in their car in Huwara, wounding the man.

The incident had echoes of a similar attack in the same town during last month's Aqaba talks, when a gunman from the Hamas militant group killed two settlers in a car. Settlers responded to that attack by torching Palestinians' homes and cars, killing at least one Palestinian, a rampage a senior army commander called a "pogrom."

'DEFENDING RIGHTS'

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, condemned the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority for taking part in Sunday's meeting attended by the Israeli government "which is escalating its aggression against our people."

Hussein Al-Sheikh of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation said the Palestinian delegation was defending "the rights of our Palestinian people to freedom and independence, and to demand an end to this continuous Israeli aggression against us."

A senior Israeli official said parties had renewed their commitments to the understandings reached in Aqaba.

The Palestinians aim to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital, territories Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Peace talks have been stalled since 2014 and Palestinians say Israel has undermined their hope for a viable state by expanding Jewish settlements on occupied land.

Before the Aqaba talks last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government had authorised nine Jewish settler outposts in the West Bank and announced mass construction of new homes in established settlements. The move drew deep dismay from the United States.

Israel pledged in Aqaba to halt discussions on new settlement units in the West Bank for four months and stop authorisation of outposts for six months.

    But Netanyahu later appeared to downplay any commitment, saying there would be no freeze, in an apparent nod to far-right members of his coalition.

In Israel this month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli leaders to reduce West Bank tensions. Washington was especially disturbed by settler violence against Palestinians, he said.

The White House welcomed the understandings reached on Sunday.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions as we enter the Holy month of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter, and over the months to follow," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Top News / Middle East

Ramadan / Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

13m | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

1h | Brands
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Want to retain talent? Why not offer stock options

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

1h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

1h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max