Israel an occupier, Hamas not a terrorist organisation, Turkey's Erdogan repeats

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

Israel an occupier, Hamas not a terrorist organisation, Turkey's Erdogan repeats

Israel-Hamas War: "Erdogan speaks clearly because Turkey does not owe you anything," he said.

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:35 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks. Photo AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks. Photo AFP

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told a massive pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul that Israel was an occupier while repeating his stance about Hamas not being a terrorist organisation.

"I reiterate that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation. Israel was very offended by this. (...) Israel is an occupier, Erdogan speaks clearly because Turkey does not owe you anything," he told hundreds of thousands of supporters.

Calling Western powers "the main culprit" behind the Israeli army's "massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza, Tayyip Erdogan said, "The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West."

Earlier, Turkey's president had said that Hamas was not a terrorist organisation but a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands and people while speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party. Calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces, Erdogan said, "Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group, 'mujahideen' waging a battle to protect its lands and people. Western tears shed for Israel are a manifestation of fraud."

Following his remarks, Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said that they were "grave and disgusting and did not help with de-escalation".

"I will propose to my colleague (Foreign Minister Antonio) Tajani to send a formal protest and to summon the Turkish Ambassador," Matteo Salvini said.

Tel Aviv rejected Tayyip Erdogan's assertion saying that, "Israel wholeheartedly rejects the Turkish president's harsh words about the terrorist organization Hamas. Even the Turkish president's attempt to defend the terrorist organization and his inciting words will not change the horrors that the whole world has seen."

Hamas-Israel war / Middle East

Hamas / Gaza / Israel / Erdogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS