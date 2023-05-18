Israel, Netherlands sign $305 million defence export deal -ministry

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:57 pm

Photo: MilitaryLeak
The Israeli and Dutch Defence Ministries signed a $305 million export deal for artillery rocket systems from Israel's Elbit Systems, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Thursday (18 May).

"This is the first government-to-government defence exports agreement signed between Israel and the Netherlands and one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in the past years," the ministry said.

The ministry said it will supply Elbit's PULS artillery rocket systems to the Royal Netherlands Army in the five-year contract.

