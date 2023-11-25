Israel-Hamas truce 2nd day: Prisoners and captives welcomed home

A Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison is greeted by her family on her release under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas in exchange for hostages held in Gaza, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank on November 24, 2023. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, the first hostages to be released under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas were handed over on November 24, both sides said, nearly seven weeks after they were seized. AFP

39 Palestinians and 13 Israelis welcomed home after being released from Israeli prisons and captivity in Gaza, respectively. Ten Thais and one Filipino were also released from Gaza and remain in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office says it has received the list of the captives to be released on Saturday, the second day of the four-day deal.

Palestinians in Gaza enjoy another night free from Israeli bombs, although happiness is mixed with the uncertainty of what will come after the truce ends.

More than 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attack stands at 1,200.

9:45am

WHO 'extremely concerned' about 100 patients, staff still at al-Shifa hospital

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is "extremely concerned" about the safety of patients and staff remaining at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital and that it is unable to confirm the wellbeing of the facility's director and three other medical workers arrested by Israeli forces, reports Al Jazeera.

While most patients and staff were evacuated from al-Shifa, Gaza's largest medical facility, last week, about 100 people are estimated to still be at the facility.

The WHO said that it participated in a "high-risk mission" on Wednesday, in coordination with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, to transfer 151 people from the hospital.

The UN health agency said the evacuation took 20 hours, including six hours at a checkpoint where the team and patients were screened by the Israeli military – despite an initial agreement to only screen participants at the hospital.

9:37am

Freed Israeli hostages in good health, some 'feeble, exhausted'

Most freed Israeli hostages appear in good physical health, some 'feeble, exhausted, reports Times of Israel.

13 Israelis back from being held in Gaza treated at separate hospitals * Israel working with Thailand, Philippines to reunite 11 released foreign nationals with families, the Israeli media added.

9:11am

Noble laureate Malala calls on world to 'speak out', stop Gaza suffering

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called for an end to the "needless suffering" of people in Gaza and a "full ceasefire" to end the bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, reports Al Jazeera.

In a message on social media, the female education activist from Pakistan who rose to global prominence after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old, said tonight she felt relief for the women and children of Gaza.

However, the Israeli bombardment will soon begin again.

"Tomorrow, children in Gaza will wake up still grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water and fearing that their homes, streets and schools will soon be under fire again," she wrote on social media.

"We must keep speaking out for them – for a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid. The needless suffering must end," she added.

8:55am

Israeli raids continue in West Bank, despite Gaza truce

The near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank predate the war in Gaza and appear to be continuing, despite the truce in the Strip.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces have conducted a raid in el-Bireh, where they forced their way into a home in the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood of the town, reports Al Jazeera.

Gunshots and sound grenades were also fired in the al-Balou' neighbourhood, added the Qatar based media.

Israeli forces are also conducting a raid in the Aqbat Jabr camp, near Jericho, according to videos verified by Al Jazeera.

At least 225 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7, with a further seven Palestinians dying in Israeli custody.

8:50am

Biden says 'chances are real' Israel-Hamas truce will be extended

Since the announcement of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas earlier this week, there has been a lot of discussion about whether the deal could be extended. United States President Joe Biden was asked about the possibly of such an extension on Friday as he briefed reporters about the diplomatic efforts that led to the release of 24 Hamas captives from Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

"I think the chances are real," Biden said at a press conference.

Biden declined to speculate on how long Israel's war against Hamas might last, saying that eliminating the group was a legitimate but difficult mission.

8:50am

Who are the Palestinian prisoners Israel released on Friday?

Thirty-nine Palestinians were released on Friday, returning to their homes in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Seventeen of them are children, and the rest are women, reports Al Jazeera.

Many of the prisoners were convicted of crimes including carrying knives, threatening security, illegally entering Israel, throwing stones, and associating with hostile organisations. The detainees and their families often dispute these accusations, and point to a system of military governance in the occupied Palestinian territories that does not provide them with justice.

8:45am

Israeli Parents of sons held hostage in Gaza oppose deal, urge military action for release

Several relatives of Israelis who are presumed to be held hostage in Gaza question the deal to release 50 Israeli hostages for some 150 Palestinian prisoners, an agreement that began to be implemented Friday with the release of the first 13 Israeli hostages, reports the Times of Israel.

"The most correct and effective way of retrieving the hostages is by applying uncompromising pressure on Hamas, until the hostages become a liability for Hamas instead of an asset," says a spokesperson of Tikvah, a new forum for families of hostages that oppose making hostage deals with Hamas.

The Israeli media added that the forum founder Eliyahu Libman heads the municipality of the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron. His son Elyakim is believed to be held hostage following the October 7 atrocities. "We're glad about the return of each and every hostage," his forum tells The Times of Israel in reply to a request to interview Libman.

A forum spokesperson says the forum members has decided to stop giving interviews on the subject.

8:15am

Thai woman learns boyfriend believed killed on October 7 is among freed captives

A Thai woman who thought her boyfriend was killed in Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel has spoken of her joy at learning he is still alive and among the freed captives, reports Al Jazeera.

Kittiya Thuengsaeng told the BBC that she recognised Wichai Kalapat in television images of the 10 Thai captives released from Gaza on Friday.

"I'm so happy because I feared he wouldn't be among those released," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I want him to heal from any mental condition he may have first, then he can return to Thailand. Right now, I can wait for him. I've been waiting for so long, I can wait a little longer."