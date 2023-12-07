Israel army facing fiercest clashes as Gaza crisis worsens each minute

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees yesterday warned that the situation in Gaza was "getting worse each minute" as Israeli ground troops and their foe Hamas locked in possibly the fiercest battles in the two-month old war.

Israeli troops fought fierce battles with Hamas in southern Gaza on Wednesday after reaching the heart of the city of Khan Younis, forcing Palestinian civilians to seek refuge elsewhere as the number of safe areas decreases.

The Israeli military has asked Palestinian residents to evacuate to a small part of a coastal Bedouin town named al-Mawasi. However, the new 14-square kilometre safe space is half the size of London's Heathrow Airport and would have to accommodate 1.8 million new people – 20 times more than what Heathrow can hold.

And there is no guarantee the small al-Mawasi section would not be bombed as part of an evident Israeli scheme to enforce displacement of entire Gaza population for long-term occupation.

The UNRWA validated the concerns of mass displacement yesterday saying people fleeing Israeli attacks have nowhere safe to turn, as all shelters are already beyond capacity. In such a situation, Gazans would have to push their way through Egyptian border forces and the sea to uncharted territory.

Defying international objections, including from the US, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday repeated his announcement that only Israeli military rather than any other global force should assume control of post-war Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes bombarded targets across the densely populated coastal territory of Khan Younis in one of the heaviest phases of fighting in the two months since Israel began its military campaign to eliminate the Palestinian group Hamas.

The air raids saw homes sheltering displaced Palestinians bombed, refugee camps hit and no safe place left to evacuate thousands of people already on the move for weeks.

"Everybody thought the eastern areas of Khan Younis were the main target, as the leaflets that were dropped on the residents stated, but it seems like the entire city of Khan Younis is under heavy bombardment right now," Mahmoud said, of the leaflets dropped by Israeli forces ordering residents to evacuate.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher said that Israel's military was gearing up for days of intense battle in Khan Younis, which it views as a key Hamas stronghold where many leaders could be stationed.

However, Israel's military must move cautiously as it believes numerous captives could also be there, said Fisher, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem.

"It's all part of a plan to move the operation further south," he said. "We're likely to see [the Israeli military's] intense operation extend four or five weeks until the middle of January."

The next few days could bring the heaviest fighting of the two-month war, he added.

The war has entered the most important and complex stage, as tanks approach the three most important Hamas strongholds (Khan Younis, Jabalia, and Shuja'iya).

Many believe that Hamas has more military strength there and will be more able to confront the Israeli troops in their strongholds. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Hamas fighters were using improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines in a shift of tactics as the fighting moved to close ground combat.

There were also relentless assaults on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza through the night, reported Al Jazeera's Hind Khoudary from the area. She said there were "non-stop explosions, non-stop artillery shelling and non-stop clashes. Multiple homes were bombed".

"The number of wounded being brought to the hospital is massive. Doctors and paramedics have not been able to save them all," Khoudary said, describing the intensity of the attacks and noting that "it is very dangerous for people to leave for either the north or the south. At the same time, conditions here are very harsh. There is no food in the markets. Even the little food that was once available is not any more since the centre has been split off from the south."

Neven Hassan, a mother of five, told a BBC correspondent, "We eat one meal a day - mostly a small piece of bread and canned beans.

"I can't find milk for my six-month-old baby, all my daughters and my son are sick, they drink unclean water and we can't find any blankets to cope with the cold weather."

"Another wave of displacement is underway in Gaza", UNRWA said in a post on X, calling the entire Strip "one of the most dangerous places in the world.

"There is nowhere to go as shelters, including [those of] UNRWA, are overflowing."

The UN's human rights chief says Palestinians are living in "utter, deepening, horror".

Volker Turk was speaking in Geneva, where he told journalists that in the conflict in Gaza there was a heightened risk of "atrocity crimes".

He also warned both Israel and Hamas leaders against what he said were "dehumanising statements" which could be seen by a competent court as "incitement to atrocity crimes".

Turk also addressed the reports of sexual violence committed by Hamas, which he said he took extremely seriously. They must be investigated, he added, because the victims must have justice.

He revealed that he had written to the Israeli government in the second week of October, offering to deploy a team of UN human rights monitors to investigate the attacks on Israel. He said he had yet to receive an answer, but still hoped for a response.

Israel has traditionally refused to cooperate with UN human rights investigators, claiming they are biased.

Israel's relationship with international organisations like the UN and the ICRC has worsened recently, amid claims by Israel that they are neglecting the suffering of Israelis in the Hamas attack, and sensitivity from Israel over aid agencies' vocal concerns about the conduct of the war in Gaza.

This week Israel said it would not renew the visa of the resident UN humanitarian coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, because it had lost trust in her.