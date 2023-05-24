Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial - court

World+Biz

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial - court

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:12 pm
FILE PHOTO: Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan, wearing a protective face mask, is seen with his wife Iman Ramadan during his trial at the Paris courthouse, France, 16 September, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
FILE PHOTO: Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan, wearing a protective face mask, is seen with his wife Iman Ramadan during his trial at the Paris courthouse, France, 16 September, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Swiss academic and Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of charges of rape and sexual coercion against a woman, under a Geneva court ruling announced on Wednesday.

The charge made by the unnamed Swiss woman, a convert to Islam, related to an alleged incident in a Geneva hotel in 2008. Ramadan had denied the charges.

Ramadan, 60, is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, an Islamist thinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Islamic scholars / Rape charge / acquitted

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss