Irish PM, ministers set for global St Patrick's day tour, including Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:13 am

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney to strengthen ties in India and Bangladesh

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his cabinet ministers are scheduled to visit key destinations worldwide as part of the annual St Patrick's week exodus, where Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will travel to India and Bangladesh.

The week-long tour, commencing on 12 March, will see high-profile engagements aimed at promoting Ireland's global standing and fostering international relationships, reports Irish Independent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to lead the delegation with a bilateral meeting in Washington DC, including discussions with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. 

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be heading to Canada to reinforce diplomatic relations.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will go to Brazil, while Finance Minister Michael McGrath will travel to Canada, and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will travel to France and Bulgaria.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will travel to India and Bangladesh with Education Minister Norma Foley heading to the UK, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Tourism Minister Catherine will travel to the cities of Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, in the US.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will travel to South Africa, and Zambia, while Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will visit Springfield, Chicago, and Madison, Wisconsin, in the US.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will travel to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, while Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will go to Japan.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will travel to Australia, including the cities of Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will visit London, while Justice Minister Helen McEntee will head to New York. Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will travel to Singapore.

The two 'super' junior ministers who attend Cabinet, Road Safety Minister Jack Chambers and Biodiversity Minister Pippa Hackett, will travel to New Zealand and Finland, Estonia and Latvia respectively.

In a statement, the Government Press Office said St Patrick's Day was "an unparalleled opportunity to promote Ireland as a great place to visit, work, study, trade with, and invest in. This year, in all, 38 representatives of the State will bring Ireland's message to 86 cities in 48 countries".

The theme of the trip would be "Ireland's Future in the World", the statement said. "Ministers will emphasise Ireland's commitment to international peace and security and the rules-based multilateral system, especially at this time of conflict and turbulence," it added.

"Other key messages will include the strength of Ireland's economy, our active membership of the European Union, our commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, and the high priority we attach to climate action and sustainability.

"Programmes undertaken by ministers will strengthen our links with the diaspora and business leaders."

 

