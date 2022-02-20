Iranian parliament issues conditions for return to nuclear deal -IRNA

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria 23 May, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria 23 May, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A majority of Iran's parliament on Sunday issued a statement of conditions to be met if Tehran is to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers, the country's official IRNA news agency reported.

The 250 parliamentarians stated that US and European parties should guarantee not to exit a revived agreement and that the "snapback mechanism" will not be triggered by them.

It also demanded the lifting of all US sanctions in a verifiable process.

