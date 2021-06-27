Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

World+Biz

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 02:29 pm

Related News

Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 02:29 pm
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.

"The agreement has expired...any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. The agreement was later extended for a month until June 24.

Iran / nuclear / IAEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

20h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery