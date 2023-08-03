Iran proposes long jail terms, AI surveillance, and crackdown on influencers in new hijab law

File Photo: A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS//File Photo

Iranian authorities are considering a controversial new bill on hijab-wearing that experts say could impose unprecedentedly harsh punitive measures.

The draft law, consisting of 70 articles, includes proposals for longer prison terms for women who refuse to wear the veil, stricter penalties for celebrities and businesses who violate the rules, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify those in breach of the dress code.

The bill, which is yet to be passed, comes just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of mass protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The protests shook the country last year, and the new legislation is seen as a stern message from the Iranian regime that they will not back down on the hijab issue.

The proposed law was submitted by the judiciary to the government earlier this year and subsequently approved by the Legal and Judicial Commission. It is set to be introduced on the floor of parliament after being submitted to the Board of Governors this Sunday.

Under the new bill, failure to wear the hijab could lead to a five-to-ten-year prison sentence and a higher fine of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($8,508). This hefty fine could be unaffordable for many Iranians, especially considering the poverty levels in the country.

The bill also calls for the deployment of AI systems equipped with fixed and mobile cameras to identify those breaking the hijab law. Iranian police are tasked with implementing this surveillance measure in public spaces.

Moreover, business owners who do not enforce the hijab requirement may face steep fines equivalent to three months' worth of their business profit, and they could be banned from leaving the country or participating in public or online activities for up to two years.

Celebrities are also targeted under the new law, with the possibility of facing fines of up to a tenth of their wealth, along with exclusion from employment or professional activities for a specified period and a ban on international travel and social media activities.

Furthermore, the bill mandates broader gender segregation in universities and other public spaces, aiming to control potential dissent.

Human rights experts warn that some of these measures have already been unofficially enforced by Iranian security forces. The bill could essentially legalize these actions if it is passed, leading to further concerns about individual freedoms in Iran.

The bill is likely to pass in some form as most members of parliament are aligned with the regime. If approved by parliament, it will require validation from the Guardian Council, a 12-member body with considerable power that ensures legislation adheres to Islamic values and the Iranian constitution.

The Iranian government's move to propose such stringent measures sends a clear message that they will not tolerate leniency on the issue of hijab compliance. Experts fear that the bill may further restrict individual liberties and contribute to an atmosphere of increased control and surveillance in the country.