Iran must release seized ship 'immediately': White House

World+Biz

AFP
13 April, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 11:40 pm

Related News

Iran must release seized ship 'immediately': White House

AFP
13 April, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 11:40 pm
A view of the White House in Washington, US, 18 January 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
A view of the White House in Washington, US, 18 January 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The White House on Saturday called on Iran to immediately release a British-owned ship it seized near the Strait of Hormuz, as Middle East tensions soar and fears mount over an retaliatory attack on Israel.

Iran seizes Israel-linked container ship near Hormuz Strait

"We call on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. "Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law, and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Middle East

Iran / Israel / White House / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

3h | Videos
Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

4h | Videos
What is the solution of ocean pollution?

What is the solution of ocean pollution?

5h | Videos
The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

7h | Videos