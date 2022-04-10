Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
Iranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington would not quit it, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
In a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi, the parliamentarians stated that a revived pact should guarantee that the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated would not be triggered by Washington, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.